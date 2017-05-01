Somerset Trust Co Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 28,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 33,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 69.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened at 51.28 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm earned $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rafferty Capital Markets lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 25,746 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $1,303,262.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 11,757 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $648,868.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,051 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,104 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

