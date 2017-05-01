Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, April 11th. They currently have $18.52 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a sell rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised Solaredge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) opened at 16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $666.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.82 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 540,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,758.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,974,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 466,376 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,211,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 965,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 666,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 293,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

