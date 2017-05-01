Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Solar Capital had a net margin of 50.98% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm earned $36.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. On average, analysts expect Solar Capital to post $1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.85 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) opened at 22.81 on Monday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.89%.

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $438,158.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,118.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLRC has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities upped their target price on Solar Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Solar Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in privately held the United States middle market companies.

