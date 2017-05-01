Snyder's-Lance Inc (LNCE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-532, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.13 million.Snyder's-Lance also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.05-1.20 EPS.

Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) opened at 35.26 on Monday. Snyder's-Lance Inc has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business earned $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.89 million. Snyder's-Lance had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Snyder's-Lance’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snyder's-Lance Inc will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snyder's-Lance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Snyder's-Lance from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.21.

In other Snyder's-Lance news, Director Patricia A. Warehime acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $547,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

