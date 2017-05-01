Snyder's-Lance Inc (LNCE) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Snyder's-Lance also updated its Q1 guidance to 0.13-0.14 EPS.

Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) opened at 35.26 on Monday. Snyder's-Lance Inc has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 223.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Snyder's-Lance had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snyder's-Lance Inc will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LNCE. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snyder's-Lance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Snyder's-Lance from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Snyder's-Lance in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snyder's-Lance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.21.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Warehime bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $547,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Snyder's-Lance

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

