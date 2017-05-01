Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Snap Inc (SNAP)

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.47% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nomura began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 22.55 on Monday. Snap has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm’s market cap is $18.85 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66. Snap also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 32,214 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,076 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,178,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,911,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

About Snap

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

