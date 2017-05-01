Snap Inc (SNAP) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their sell rating on shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, April 14th.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Vetr upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.26 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.20 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Aegis reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 22.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.85 billion. Snap has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $29.44. Snap also saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 32,214 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical volume of 6,076 call options.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/snap-inc-snap-receives-equal-weight-rating-from-barclays-plc-updated.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,178,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.