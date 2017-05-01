Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 413 Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Reynolds American were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in Reynolds American by 1.6% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in Reynolds American by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Reynolds American by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reynolds American by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 81,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Reynolds American by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) traded up 0.02% on Monday, hitting $64.51. 1,167,214 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. Reynolds American, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Reynolds American had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 48.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds American, Inc. will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Reynolds American’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Reynolds American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

RAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 target price on shares of Reynolds American and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Reynolds American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Reynolds American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds American currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

In other news, insider Debra Ann Crew sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $1,064,451.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,205.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy H. Hawley sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $338,958.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $617,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,110 shares of company stock worth $6,051,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds American

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

