SM Energy Co (SM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) opened at 22.59 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51 billion. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.76%.

In other news, EVP Herbert S. Vogel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at $716,954.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,467.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $500,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States.

