SLM Corp (SLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. SLM Corp had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm earned $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. SLM Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. SLM Corp updated its FY17 guidance to $0.70-0.72 EPS.

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) traded up 1.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 4,155,758 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.27. SLM Corp has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.20.

In other SLM Corp news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $112,567.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $225,901.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,293 shares of company stock worth $2,562,069. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the third quarter valued at $111,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SLM Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC set a $14.00 target price on shares of SLM Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of SLM Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SLM Corp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SLM Corp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

SLM Corp Company Profile

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

