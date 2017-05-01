SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Announces Earnings Results

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. SL Green Realty Corp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) traded down 0.19% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.93. 677,652 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.18. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $93.90 and a one year high of $120.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. SL Green Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.48%.
SLG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty Corp from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty Corp in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.73.
In other news, Chairman Stephen L. Green sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total transaction of $10,560,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,560,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
About SL Green Realty Corp
SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.
