SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Receives News Impact Score of 0.21

Media stories about SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SL Green Realty Corp earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 87 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty Corp from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty Corp from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) traded up 0.51% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.46. 295,506 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $93.90 and a one year high of $120.63.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.90 million. SL Green Realty Corp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. SL Green Realty Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.48%.

In other SL Green Realty Corp news, Chairman Stephen L. Green sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total value of $10,560,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,560,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

