Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Likely to Impact Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Price

Media coverage about Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Skyworks Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of -0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the semiconductor manufacturer an impact score of 68 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) opened at 99.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.88. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $105.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.43 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post $6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday. Vetr upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

In related news, insider David J. Aldrich sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $5,018,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $146,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets semiconductor products, including intellectual property. The Company’s analog semiconductors are connecting people, places, and things, spanning a number of new and unimagined applications within the automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

