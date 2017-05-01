News articles about Skyline (NYSEMKT:SKY) have trended negative on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Skyline earned a news impact score of -0.39 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Skyline (NYSEMKT:SKY) opened at 6.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The firm’s market cap is $51.94 million. Skyline has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Skyline (SKY) Getting Critical Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/skyline-sky-getting-critical-press-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces and markets manufactured housing, modular housing and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities located throughout the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2016, the Company sold 3,217 manufactured homes, 360 modular homes and 337 park models.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.