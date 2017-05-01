Sky Plc (LON:SKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.56) target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Sky Plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.88) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.20) price objective on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Investec restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.88) price objective (up previously from GBX 800 ($10.33)) on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.69) price objective on shares of Sky Plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,097.81 ($14.17).

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) traded up 0.303% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 992.069. Sky Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 560.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,050.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 981.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 932.63. The company’s market cap is GBX 16.95 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sky Plc (SKY) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/sky-plc-sky-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

In related news, insider Matthieu Pigasse purchased 257 shares of Sky Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,528.88 ($3,265.18). Also, insider Andrew (Andy) Sukawaty bought 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £961.38 ($1,241.29). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 418 shares of company stock valued at $411,900.

Sky Plc Company Profile

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.