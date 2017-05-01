Zacks: SJW Group (SJW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SJW Group an industry rank of 213 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in SJW Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 70,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) opened at 48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.25. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $56.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 15.89%. Equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, formerly SJW Corp., is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc, SJW Land Company and Texas Water Alliance Limited (TWA). SJWTX, Inc is doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC). It operates through the segments, which include Water Utility Services, Real Estate Services and All Other.

