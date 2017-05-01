SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.26)-(0.28) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $332-337 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.76 million.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) opened at 47.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.89 billion.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business earned $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.02 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

