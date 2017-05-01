Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The firm currently has a $5.85 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Sirius XM Holdings from $4.60 to $4.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Sirius XM Holdings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Sirius XM Holdings from $4.59 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price target on Sirius XM Holdings from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) traded up 0.20% on Thursday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,089,846 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. Sirius XM Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Sirius XM Holdings had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sirius XM Holdings’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings will post $0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sirius XM Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 278,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM Holdings

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive certain of its music and other channels over the Internet, including through applications for mobile devices.

