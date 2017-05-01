Sirius Minerals PLC’s (SXX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.51) price target on shares of Sirius Minerals PLC in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.77) price target on shares of Sirius Minerals PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius Minerals PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 40 ($0.51).

Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) opened at 25.968992 on Wednesday. Sirius Minerals PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 14.22 and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.08 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.73.

Sirius Minerals PLC Company Profile

Sirius Mineral Plc is a United Kingdom-based resource development company. The Company is focused on the development of a polyhalite deposit located in North Yorkshire, the United Kingdom. The Company’s focus is on developing a multi-nutrient product, POLY4, to be used as a direct-application fertilizer and as a component in nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK) blending.

