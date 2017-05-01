Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Earning Very Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.70 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s scoring:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) opened at 55.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $3.6279 per share. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.43%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (Shanghai Petrochemical) is a petrochemical company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in processing crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. The Company operates in five operating segments.

