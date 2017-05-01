Control4 Corp (CTRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Singular Research

Research analysts at Singular Research began coverage on shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Singular Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTRL. TheStreet upgraded Control4 Corp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Control4 Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Control4 Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Control4 Corp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) opened at 16.90 on Monday. Control4 Corp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of -0.97.

Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Control4 Corp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business earned $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jefferson Dungan sold 66,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,008,175.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,697.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg Bishop sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Control4 Corp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Control4 Corp by 173.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Control4 Corp by 2,566.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 Corp during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Control4 Corp during the third quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Control4 Corp

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

