SINA Corp (SINA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SINA shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $98.00 price objective on SINA Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark Co. started coverage on SINA Corp in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SINA Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of SINA Corp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SINA Corp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SINA Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SINA Corp by 89.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of SINA Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 116,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) opened at 76.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.15. SINA Corp has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $85.24.

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company earned $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.56 million. SINA Corp had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SINA Corp will post $2.32 EPS for the current year.

About SINA Corp

Sina Corporation is an online media company serving China and the global Chinese communities. The Company’s digital media network of SINA.com (portal), SINA mobile (mobile portal and mobile applications) and Weibo (social media) enables Internet users to access professional media and user generated content (UGCs) in multi-media formats from personal computers and mobile devices, and share their interests with friends and acquaintances.

