Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) traded down 3.18% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 518,678 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.41. Simpson Manufacturing Co has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Simpson Manufacturing Co had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $219.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing Co’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

