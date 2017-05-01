Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business earned $219.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.66 million. Simpson Manufacturing Co had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) traded down 1.46% during trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 181,722 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.41. Simpson Manufacturing Co has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Simpson Manufacturing Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

