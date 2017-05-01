Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.45-11.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.57.

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) opened at 165.26 on Monday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post $6.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 119.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $207.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.63.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.00 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

