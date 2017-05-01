Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 39.00%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY17 guidance to $11.45-11.55 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) traded up 2.03% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.61. 2,951,052 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.00. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $229.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 119.25%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,400 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.00 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,051,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Simon Property Group by 199.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 80,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 53,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $247.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

