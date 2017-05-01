Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) opened at 54.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Wade sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $197,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,415.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $138,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 754,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,673,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,986,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,117,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/simmons-first-national-co-sfnc-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Simmons Bank, provides financial services to individuals and businesses throughout the market areas they serve. As of December 31, 2016, Simmons Bank conducted banking operations through 150 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.