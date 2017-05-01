Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) (TSE:SLW) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Silver Wheaton Corp. were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,839,562 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $480,226,000 after buying an additional 14,886,588 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,598,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,237,000 after buying an additional 1,959,061 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 49.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,815,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $183,790,000 after buying an additional 2,267,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $119,588,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,838,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $157,821,000 after buying an additional 60,865 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) traded down 1.70% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.63. 1,774,297 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.69. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $31.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business earned $258 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. Silver Wheaton Corp. had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silver Wheaton Corp. will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Silver Wheaton Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,402.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLW shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.87) on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG cut their target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.82 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

About Silver Wheaton Corp.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

