Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 4,858 Shares of Silicom Ltd (SILC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Silicom worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silicom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silicom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 50,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Silicom during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Silicom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) traded up 0.43% on Friday, hitting $54.23. 74,353 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $400.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.28. Silicom Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 million. Silicom had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Silicom’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicom Ltd will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Silicom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicom from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Silicom Ltd. (Silicom) is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and support of networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems and communications devices. The Company’s products include server network interface cards with and without bypass (Server Adapters); Intelligent and programmable cards, with features, such as encryption, acceleration, data compression, redirection, time stamping, network capture solutions, field programmable gate array (FPGA) based ultra-low latency solutions, and/or other offload features and/or compute blades (Smart Cards), and standalone Products.

