Signature Bank (SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm earned $311.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) traded up 0.82% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.59. 329,430 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.94. Signature Bank has a one year low of $113.53 and a one year high of $164.23.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $164.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 20.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

