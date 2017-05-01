Sigma Planning Corp Sells 117 Shares of Gap Inc (GPS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Gap were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Gap by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gap by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gap by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gap by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 75,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gap by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 334,850 shares. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $30.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business earned $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Gap had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 4.33%. Gap’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gap Inc will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPS. FBR & Co set a $28.00 price objective on Gap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 price objective on Gap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gap in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gap in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

In other news, insider Andi Owen sold 38,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $917,523.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $12,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,867,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,968,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gap

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

