Sigma Planning Corp Has $239,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 26,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 213,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 186,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 285,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,995 shares. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.41 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post $3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider John F. Prim sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $1,006,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,982.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a provider of information processing solutions for community banks. The Company offers a range of products and services, including processing transactions, automating business processes, and managing information financial institutions and diverse corporate entities. It operates in two segments: bank systems and services (Bank) and credit union systems and services (Credit Union).

