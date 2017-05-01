Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.186 Million Position in BP plc (BP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BP plc were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in BP plc during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in BP plc during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BP plc during the third quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in BP plc during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in BP plc by 15.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) traded up 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 654,384 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. BP plc has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 955.83 and a beta of 1.12.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 billion. BP plc had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.01 to $35.89 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.54.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

