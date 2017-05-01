Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Masco Corp (MAS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Masco Corp were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Masco Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Masco Corp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Masco Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Masco Corp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 8,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.16% during trading on Monday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 162,492 shares. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Masco Corp’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Corp will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nomura assumed coverage on Masco Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Masco Corp news, Director J Michael Losh sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $71,981.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 34,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $1,278,247.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,398.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,930. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

