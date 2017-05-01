Short Interest in Yandex NV (YNDX) Decreases By 9.9%

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,023,916 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the March 31st total of 1,136,783 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,185,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) traded up 0.95% on Monday, reaching $27.52. 226,822 shares of the company were exchanged. Yandex NV has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 2.86.

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Yandex NV had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company earned $20.65 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. Yandex NV’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yandex NV will post $0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yandex NV by 20.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Yandex NV during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Yandex NV during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Yandex NV by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Yandex NV by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YNDX. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Yandex NV in a research note on Saturday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Yandex NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex NV in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Yandex NV Company Profile

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

