Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Short Interest Down 46.1% in March

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,433,321 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 4,516,829 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,042,370 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $68,020.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at $252,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rayonier by 68.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Rayonier by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Rayonier by 1.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) traded up 0.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.50. 458,830 shares of the stock traded hands. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business earned $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier Inc is a timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The Company operates through five segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other activities, such as recreational leases, within each respective geography.

