iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (FXI) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE:FXI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,379,219 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the March 15th total of 31,331,462 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,654,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE:FXI) traded up 0.18% on Monday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406,026 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

