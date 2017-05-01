Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) Short Interest Down 3.5% in March

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,500 shares, a decline of 3.5% from the March 15th total of 887,249 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,407 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.14% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) opened at 4.13 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $77.18 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post ($1.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others.

