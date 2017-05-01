Bancolombia SA (CIB) Short Interest Up 51.3% in March

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,566,634 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 1,035,763 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,580 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia SA by 8,571.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Bancolombia SA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia SA during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia SA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) traded up 1.65% during trading on Monday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 214,444 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. Bancolombia SA has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $42.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Bancolombia SA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bancolombia SA’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIB. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded Bancolombia SA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Bancolombia SA

Bancolombia SA (Bancolombia) is a financial institution engaged in providing a range of financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer base throughout Colombia, Latin America and the Caribbean region. The Bank operates through 10 segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Leasing, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and All other.

