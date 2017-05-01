Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,677 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 544,094 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 745,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Adecoagro SA by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 137,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in Adecoagro SA by 53.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 844,040 shares during the last quarter. TT International purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro SA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. 336,762 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Adecoagro SA has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

WARNING: “Adecoagro SA (AGRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/short-interest-in-adecoagro-sa-agro-declines-by-43-8-updated.html.

About Adecoagro SA

Adecoagro SA is a holding company. The Company is involved in a range of businesses, including farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. The Company is organized into three main lines of business: farming; land transformation, and sugar, ethanol and energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.