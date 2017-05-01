ShoreTel (SHOR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ShoreTel earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 95 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) traded up 0.76% during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 107,150 shares. ShoreTel has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $450.35 million.

ShoreTel (NASDAQ:SHOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm earned $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.03 million. ShoreTel had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. ShoreTel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ShoreTel will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ShoreTel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut ShoreTel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut ShoreTel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About ShoreTel

ShoreTel, Inc is a provider of business communication solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sale of business communication solutions. The Company is focused on the small and medium sized businesses seeking a unified communications (UC) solution allowing them to communicate anytime, anyplace and through any device they chose.

