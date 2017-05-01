Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRK. N+1 Singer reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,175 ($27.81) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.85) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.77) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,175 ($27.81) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,214.33 ($28.31).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) opened at 2138.00 on Wednesday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,400.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,205.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,022.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,906.27. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 289.01 million.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/shore-capital-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-brooks-macdonald-group-plc-brk.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers a range of investment management services and related professional advice to private high net worth individuals, charities and trusts. The Company also provides financial planning, as well as offshore fund management and administration services and acts as fund manager to regulated open-ended investment companies (OEICs), providing specialist funds in the property and structured return sectors and managing property assets on behalf of these funds and other clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.