Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc increased their price target on Shopify Inc (US) from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Vetr downgraded Shopify Inc (US) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.87 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays PLC started coverage on Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.69.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) opened at 75.95 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. The firm’s market cap is $6.81 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Shopify Inc (US) (SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/shopify-inc-us-shop-rating-reiterated-by-maxim-group.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 138.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 272,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 158,166 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter valued at $10,427,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (US) during the third quarter valued at $13,091,000. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc (US) by 388.9% in the third quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 119,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 94,805 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify Inc (US)

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.