Shire PLC (SHPG) Receives “Conviction-Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $239.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.70.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at 176.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.73. Shire PLC has a one year low of $161.09 and a one year high of $209.22.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Shire PLC had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post $14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.771 per share. This is an increase from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Shire PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Shire PLC by 19.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shire PLC during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire PLC during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shire PLC by 12.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

