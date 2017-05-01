Shield Therapeutics PLC (STX) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics PLC (LON:STX) in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.13) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 241 ($3.08) target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics PLC in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shield Therapeutics PLC (LON:STX) opened at 167.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.48. The firm’s market cap is GBX 180.59 billion. Shield Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 147.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 180.00.

Shield Therapeutics PLC Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of late-stage, hospital-focused pharmaceuticals. The Company’s product, Feraccru, is an oral treatment for iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in patients for whom intravenous iron or blood transfusions is needed.

