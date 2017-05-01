Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 685 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.6% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 178,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) traded up 0.739% on Monday, reaching $60.645. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,038 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.589 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $61.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 685 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/shell-asset-management-co-sells-685-shares-of-intercontinental-exchange-inc-ice.html.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.50 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Farley sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,851,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,750 shares of company stock worth $8,593,887. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.