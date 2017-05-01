Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.741 Million Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 393,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. during the third quarter valued at $42,288,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) traded up 0.73% on Monday, reaching $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,650 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.63.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company earned $904 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.25 million. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research cut TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $783,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

