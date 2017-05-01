Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.617 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 29.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.33. The stock had a trading volume of 217,840 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.52. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $175.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.617 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/shell-asset-management-co-has-2-617-million-position-in-constellation-brands-inc-stz.html.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $160.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $183.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Constellation Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $194.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

In related news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 14,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $2,471,644.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $119,021.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,244 shares of company stock worth $10,445,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.