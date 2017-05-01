Share Repurchase Program Announced by Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (CQH) Board

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSE:CQH) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan, which authorizes the company to repurchase $229 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, November 19th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings (NYSE:CQH) opened at 25.68 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 333.51.

About Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (Cheniere Holdings) is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Energy Patners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units (collectively, the Cheniere Partners units), along with cash or other property that it receives as distributions in respect of such units.

