SGS Ltd (SGSOY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SGS Ltd (NASDAQ:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SGS (NASDAQ:SGSOY) traded up 0.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. 27,971 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of 31.43. SGS has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

About SGS

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Inspection comprises checking the condition and weight of traded goods at transshipment, quality and quantity control, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Testing services are provided through a global network of testing facilities and test the quality, safety and performance of products against health, safety and regulatory standards.

